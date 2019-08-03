USA

US Withdrawal From Landmark INF Nuclear Treaty Sparks Security Concerns

August 3, 2019 05:08 AM
US Withdrawal From Landmark INF Nuclear Treaty Sparks Security Concerns video player.
Embed

The United States has pulled out of the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty in order to develop its own new missiles, after the Russians refused to destroy new missiles that NATO says violate the pact. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "Russia is solely responsible for the treaty's demise" because Moscow failed to return to compliance despite repeated warnings.  VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Washington on the end of a landmark treaty.
 

Latest Episodes
August 03, 2019
Scientific Studies Say Planting Trees Helps Mitigate Global Warming
Scientific Studies Say Planting Trees Helps Mitigate Global Warming
August 03, 2019
Butterfly Populations Reflect Health of Wetlands
Butterfly Populations Reflect Health of Wetlands
August 03, 2019
Woman Entrepreneur Building Business in Afghanistan
Woman Entrepreneur Building Business in Afghanistan
August 03, 2019
Kelly Craft Confirmed as US Ambassador to UN
Kelly Craft Confirmed as US Ambassador to UN
August 02, 2019
India Exporters Fear Loss of American Business After US Scraps Trade Privileges
India Exporters Fear Loss of American Business After US Scraps Trade Privileges