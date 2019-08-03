US Withdrawal From Landmark INF Nuclear Treaty Sparks Security Concerns

The United States has pulled out of the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty in order to develop its own new missiles, after the Russians refused to destroy new missiles that NATO says violate the pact. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "Russia is solely responsible for the treaty's demise" because Moscow failed to return to compliance despite repeated warnings. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Washington on the end of a landmark treaty.

