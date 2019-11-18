US Politics

US Women Candidates Aim to Break Presidential 'Glass Ceiling'

November 18, 2019 11:21 PM
While 59 other countries have elected female heads of state, the United States has yet to shatter what former Democratic nominee for president Hillary Clinton called the “highest, hardest glass ceiling.” Clinton’s loss to President Donald Trump in 2016 may have blazed a trail for five female candidates currently running for president in 2020, but as VOA’s Brian Padden reports it also reinforced doubts that a woman can be elected to the nation's highest office.

Brian Padden
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
