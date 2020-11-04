USA VOTES 2020
November 04, 2020 10:29 PM
America's long presidential election campaign has ended, and the outcome is still to be determined. Plugged In examines the state of the 2020 presidential race and America's political direction with former Republican National Committee chairman Gov. Haley Barbour and Larry Sabato, politics professor and director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia. Airdate: November 4, 2020.