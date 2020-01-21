The Americas

Venezuela's Guaido Defies Travel Ban to Rally Diplomatic Support

January 21, 2020 06:58 PM
Embed

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido was in London on Tuesday as part of a surprise international trip to revive support for forcing the resignation of the country’s authoritarian leader, Nicolas Maduro.  One year ago, Guaido was recognized by the U.S. and over 50 countries as Venezuela’s interim president after Maduro blocked opponents in the last presidential election. However, VOA’s Brian Padden reports that tough U.S. sanctions and diplomatic pressure imposed a year ago have not succeeded to break the socialist president's hold on power.

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 18:35
Afghan Government Says Full Cease-fire Key to Peace Talks
Afghan Government Says Full Cease-fire Key to Peace Talks
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 18:27
Afghan Government Says Full Cease-fire Key to Peace Talks
Afghan Government Says Full Cease-fire Key to Peace Talks
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 17:32
Trump Impeachment Trial Could Be Election Factor in 2020
Trump Impeachment Trial Could Be Election Factor in 2020
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 15:28
Trump Touts US Economy in Davos as Impeachment Trial Begins
Trump Touts US Economy in Davos as Impeachment Trial Begins
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 12:48
Malawi Hosts Africa's First Drone Academy
Malawi Hosts Africa's First Drone Academy