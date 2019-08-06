Africa to America

Visitors Flock to Ghana for Year of the Return Events

August 6, 2019
2019 marks the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans to be brought to what is now the United States, arriving in the English colony of Virginia. In Ghana, the anniversary has been dubbed the “Year of Return,” and the country is welcoming the African diaspora with expedited visas and numerous events to discover their roots, even if they don’t know their lineage is Ghanaian.  Esha Sarai went to Accra to speak with some of the people bridging the gap between the continents.

