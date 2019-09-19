VOA Asia for Friday September 20
September 19, 2019 06:05 PM
Listen
VOA Asia for Friday September 20
VOA Asia for Friday September 20 audio player.
A new report points an accusatory finger at Hong Kong police. As Taliban attacks in Afghanistan continue, the United States hits out at Afghan government corruption. A generational divide continues to separate Asian-American's ideas about relaxed marijuana laws. State authorities and civil society groups in India have launched a major campaign to end the use of child labor.