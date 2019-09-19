VOA Asia for Friday September 20

September 19, 2019 06:05 PM
Embed
Link
Listen
VOA Asia for Friday September 20
VOA Asia for Friday September 20 audio player.

A new report points an accusatory finger at Hong Kong police. As Taliban attacks in Afghanistan continue, the United States hits out at Afghan government corruption. A generational divide continues to separate Asian-American's ideas about relaxed marijuana laws. State authorities and civil society groups in India have launched a major campaign to end the use of child labor.

Latest Episodes
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 18:05
VOA Asia for Thursday September 19
FILE - North Korea test fires a new weapon, in this undated photo released Aug. 11, 2019, by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 18:05
VOA Asia for Wednesday September 18
Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, left, and Denise Ho, attend a congressional hearing about the protests in Hong Kong, Sept. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Mon, 09/16/2019 - 18:05
VOA Asia for Tuesday September 17
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media on the opening day of the parliament session in New Delhi, India, June 17, 2019.
Sun, 09/15/2019 - 18:05
VOA Asia for Monday September 16
Demonstrators sing a theme song written by protestors "Glory to Hong Kong" at the Times Square shopping mall in Hong Kong, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Thousands of people belted out a new protest song at Hong Kong's shopping malls in an act of…
Thu, 09/12/2019 - 18:05
VOA Asia for Friday September 13
China Vice Premier Lui He and President Donald Trump