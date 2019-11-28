US Politics

VOA Interview: US Southern Command Chief Admiral Craig Faller

November 28, 2019 07:02 PM
The top U.S. commander in Latin America and the Caribbean says illicit narcotics money is now a “big part” of financing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government. “If you're a cartel leader, you now see an easy pathway through Venezuela into commercial shipping and air to distribute your product, and Maduro and his illegitimate regime are getting a cut,” Admiral Craig Faller, the commander of US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), told VOA in an exclusive interview.

 

Carla Babb profile image
Written By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent
