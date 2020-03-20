VOA's Virtual Townhall on Coronavirus

In many countries lacking press freedom, it is difficult to get information about the coronavirus. Even in countries with an abundance of information, some of it is neither fact nor science-based. To shed some light and educate our audiences, Voice of America is producing a one-hour, live-to-tape virtual town hall featuring leading experts to discuss the latest on COVID-19. #voac19townhall

Guests:

- Dr. Jason Farley -- Johns Hopkins University

- Dr. Ingrid Katz -- Harvard Global Health Institute

- Kamiar Alaei - Institute for International Health & Education