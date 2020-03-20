Coronavirus Outbreak

VOA's Virtual Townhall on Coronavirus

March 20, 2020 11:35 AM
In many countries lacking press freedom, it is difficult to get information about the coronavirus.   Even in countries with an abundance of information, some of it is neither fact nor science-based. To shed some light and educate our audiences, Voice of America is producing a one-hour, live-to-tape virtual town hall featuring leading experts to discuss the latest on COVID-19.  #voac19townhall

Guests:

- Dr. Jason Farley -- Johns Hopkins University
- Dr. Ingrid Katz -- Harvard Global Health Institute
- Kamiar Alaei - Institute for International Health & Education

