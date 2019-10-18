Impeachment Inquiry

Voters Divided Over Trump Impeachment Inquiry

October 18, 2019 07:24 PM
Since House Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump last month, public support for the probe to potentially remove Trump from office has grown to 52 percent. The slim majority of support reflects sharp divisions among Americans over Trump and politics. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from voters around the United States.

Katherine Gypson
