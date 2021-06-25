VP Harris Visits the US-Mexico Border
June 25, 2021 10:02 PM
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to El Paso, Texas, on her first official visit to the U.S. southern border on Friday. Her focus – following up on her Guatemala and Mexico trips and seeing firsthand the detention centers that hold migrants and how U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is managing the situation. VOA News’ Celia Mendoza has the story from El Paso, Texas.
Camera: Celia Mendoza