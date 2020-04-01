'Wash Your Hands' is Tough Message Across Africa

Regular handwashing with soap and water is one of the best ways to stop the spread of coronavirus, and has been touted by leaders and medical experts across the world as an essential way to stop the dangerous virus. But across the African continent, that recommendation is hard to follow. One in nine people on the planet lack access to clean water, and many live on this continent. In a difficult time, NGOs are stepping in to try to change that. VOA's Anita Powell spoke with organizations trying to turn the tide, and brings us this report.