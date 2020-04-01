Coronavirus Outbreak

'Wash Your Hands' is Tough Message Across Africa

April 01, 2020 04:12 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Regular handwashing with soap and water is one of the best ways to stop the spread of coronavirus, and has been touted by leaders and medical experts across the world as an essential way to stop the dangerous virus. But across the African continent, that recommendation is hard to follow. One in nine people on the planet lack access to clean water, and many live on this continent. In a difficult time, NGOs are stepping in to try to change that. VOA's Anita Powell spoke with organizations trying to turn the tide, and brings us this report.

Anita Powell
By
Anita Powell
Southern Africa Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 15:15
Kremlin Appeals to Russia’s Religious Conservatives Ahead of Constitutional Vote
Kremlin Appeals to Russia’s Religious Conservatives Ahead of Constitutional Vote
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 11:36
Organization Offers Free Education to Pakistan's Street Children
Makeshift School for Street Children
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 11:27
Pickleball Coach Proves Age Doesn’t Matter in Sports
Pickleball Coach Proves Age Doesn’t Matter in Sports
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:32
Peace Corps Volunteers Face Uncertain Future After Coronavirus Evacuation
Peace Corps Volunteers Face Uncertain Future after Coronavirus Evacuation
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:00
COVID Diary: Working and Worrying About my Children
COVID-19 Diaries: Working and Worrying About My Children