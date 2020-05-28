Science & Health

This Week’s Space News

May 28, 2020 08:14 PM
The United States almost sent two astronauts into orbit from American soil for the first time in nearly a decade.  Circumstances on the ground and in the skies changed flight plans for the public-private partnership between NASA and commercial flight company, SpaceX.  VOA’s Arash Arabasadi spoke with NASA to understand what happened and what happens next in This Week in Space.

Camera: NASA/AP/REUTERS/SpaceX/SKYPE

Producer: Arash Arabasadi

VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
Arash Arabasadi
