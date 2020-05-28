This Week’s Space News

The United States almost sent two astronauts into orbit from American soil for the first time in nearly a decade. Circumstances on the ground and in the skies changed flight plans for the public-private partnership between NASA and commercial flight company, SpaceX. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi spoke with NASA to understand what happened and what happens next in This Week in Space.

Camera: NASA/AP/REUTERS/SpaceX/SKYPE

Producer: Arash Arabasadi