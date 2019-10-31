What Inspired Filmmakers to Create Dracula, Frankenstein, Other Monsters
October 31, 2019 08:22 AM
Hollywood Horrors video player.
Dracula, Frankenstein, and other monsters may have literary origins but Hollywood has made them iconic characters that have scared and thrilled audiences around the world. Filmmakers looked to science and archeology as inspiration for the movie monsters. The connection between science and art is shown at an exhibit called the Natural History of Horror at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.