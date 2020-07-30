Who Can Vote in US Presidential Election?

To vote in the U.S. presidential election, a potential voter must be:

a U.S. citizen,

be 18 years old on or before Election Day,

meet residency requirements, which vary from state to state.

Potential voters must also be registered to vote by their state’s voter registration deadline.

Non-citizens, even if they are permanent residents, cannot vote in U.S. presidential elections.

Some states also restrict voting for those with felony convictions or people who are mentally incapacitated.

For the general presidential election, U.S. citizens who reside in U.S. territories also cannot vote.