COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: Equitable Vaccine Distribution at ‘Serious Risk’

January 20, 2021 08:10 PM
This week the head of the World Health Organization warns the world is on the brink of a "catastrophic moral failure" over the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. This comes after some countries are already well underway with their vaccination campaigns, while others do not know when they will get their first shots. More from VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo.

Mariama Diallo
