US Politics

Why Texas is No Longer a Sure Bet for Trump

October 23, 2019 05:48 AM
With its changing demographics, Texas – until recently a Republican stronghold – is no longer a sure bet for U.S. President Donald Trump in 2020. The president is giving the state a lot of campaign time, including this month’s rally, the third in the past year. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports from Dallas about how both Democrats and Republicans are gearing up for a big fight ahead of next year’s election.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
Written By
Patsy Widakuswara
