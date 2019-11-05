USA

Will Impeachment Fallout Hurt Pompeo’s Potential Senate Run?

November 5, 2019 03:57 AM
Experts Say Impeachment Fallout Might Hurt Pompeo’s Potential Senate Run video player.
Embed
Link

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's frequent official trips to his home state of Kansas have fueled speculation he may be considering resigning to run for an open Senate seat in the midwestern state. But some political observers say Pompeo's role in the withholding of U.S. military aid to Ukraine and the impeachment inquiry may have an impact on his political prospects. VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Tue, 11/05/2019 - 04:08
India's Capital Battles Record Pollution Levels
India's Capital Battles Record Pollution Levels
Tue, 11/05/2019 - 07:53
Why American Teens Are So Crazy About TikTok
Fueled by Teenagers, TikTok, the Short Video App, Takes Over the World
Tue, 11/05/2019 - 02:59
Freedom House: Social Media Increasingly Conduit for Surveillance and Voter Manipulation
Freedom House: Social Media Increasingly Conduit for Surveillance and Voter Manipulation
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 17:24
Scooters in Washington DC, Convenience or Scourge?
Scooters in Washington DC, Convenience or Scourge?
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 14:06
Made-in-Rwanda Phones Aim for Slice of Africa Market
African-Made Mobile Phone Launched in Rwanda