Will Impeachment Fallout Hurt Pompeo’s Potential Senate Run?

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's frequent official trips to his home state of Kansas have fueled speculation he may be considering resigning to run for an open Senate seat in the midwestern state. But some political observers say Pompeo's role in the withholding of U.S. military aid to Ukraine and the impeachment inquiry may have an impact on his political prospects. VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.