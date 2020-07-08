The Worth of a Girl
July 08, 2020 11:01 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
Married too soon. Host Greta Van Susteren examines the plight of child brides around the globe and looks at the 12 million girls each year who are forced to give up their education and their innocence, not by choice but because culture and tradition dictate they should. In this previously aired episode, Plugged In hears from child brides and activists who believe the practice must end on “The Worth of a Girl.”