YALI Fellows Share Dreams of a Better Africa

August 20, 2019 05:53 AM
This year, 700 leaders from Sub Saharan Africa participated in the Young African Leaders Initiative, or YALI fellowship, across the U.S. Launched in 2014, YALI’s flagship program – the Mandela Washington Fellowship -- is funded by the U.S. Department of State. The program brings young African leaders between the ages of 25 to 35 who excel in business, public management, or civic engagement to the U.S. Sahar Majid has more about the program and the YALI fellows in this report narrated by Kathleen Struck. 

