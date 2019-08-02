Zimbabweans Mark Anniversary of Army-led Shootings
It was a year ago that Zimbabwean soldiers gunned down demonstrators protesting the delayed release of election results. A dozen people were killed, and many of those who were wounded have yet to recover and resume their normal activities. As Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare, some of those victims were even unable to attend an event Thursday organized by Zimbabwe's opposition party, human rights groups and churches to mark shooting anniversary.