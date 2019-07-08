Europe

Albanian Lawmakers Launch Investigation to Oust President

By Associated Press
July 8, 2019 03:52 PM
Albanian Prime Minster Edi Rama speaks during a parliament session in Tirana,, July 8, 2019.
TIRANA, ALBANIA -  Albania's opposition parties have resumed holding anti-government protests after their boycott of June 30 municipal elections.

Supporters of the Democratic Party-led opposition gathered in front of Prime Minister Edi Rama's office on Monday calling for his resignation.

Opposition parties have organized protests since mid-February to air accusations of the Socialist government's links to organized crime and to demand a new parliamentary election.

The Socialists party and government officials deny the allegations.

The Albanian parliament voted Monday to set up a special commission to investigate and possibly oust President Ilir Meta for his unsuccessful attempt to cancel the municipal elections.

Socialist lawmakers said they think Meta's decision was unconstitutional. The president has said he thought the elections would be invalid without opposition participation.

