British Parliament to Consider Blocking No-Deal Brexit

Britain's parliament is set to vote Tuesday on whether to set in motion a possible block to leaving the European Union on October 31 without a deal in place spelling out the terms of the divorce.

Tuesday's vote is about deciding to take over control of what is put to a vote. If it succeeds, its proponents would then proceed Wednesday to vote on a measure to seek a three-month extension from the EU if the two sides cannot reach a Brexit agreement at a mid-October summit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to carry out Britain's departure from the EU according to the October deadline regardless of whether there is a deal.

He opposes the parliamentary move and warned that if it goes ahead, he will call early elections. He also threatened Monday to expel any members of his Conservative Party who go against him and join those who want to block a no-deal Brexit.

A no-deal departure from the EU could lead to economic turmoil, ending decades of Britain's seamless trade with the European Union, its biggest trading partner.

But Johnson said he is determined to leave the EU.

"There are no circumstances under which I will ask Brussels to delay," Johnson said. "We're leaving the 31st of October, no ifs or buts."