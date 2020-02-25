Europe

EU Sets Terms for Post-Brexit Talks

By Lisa Bryant
February 25, 2020 03:45 PM
European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a news conference after a General Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 25, 2020.
European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a news conference after a General Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 25, 2020.

PARIS - European Union members said Tuesday they are ready to offer Britain a substantial and wide-ranging post-Brexit trade deal, but differences between the two sides are wide — even before they start talks next week.

Meeting in Brussels, European ministers set out clear negotiating lines for a future trade deal, beyond which they claim they will not budge.

Chief negotiator Michel Barnier said the 27 EU members want a fair and balanced partnership with Britain. But he acknowledged the talks will be difficult — especially given the year-end deadline the U.K. has set to wrap them up.

“We are ready to offer a highly ambitious trade deal to the U.K., but the U.K. cannot expect high-quality access to the single market if it is not prepared to accept guarantees that competition remains open and fair — free and fair,” said Barnier.

To get the best deal possible, EU members say Britain must adapt to the bloc’s rules and regulations in areas like environmental and working standards. London wants to set its own laws and standards.

And while the U.K. reportedly wants a Canada-style free trade agreement with zero tariffs, Barnier dismissed the prospect.

“The U.K. will be the EU’s third largest trading partner, almost 10 times bigger than Canada. At the same time, Canada is some 5,000 kilometers away. It’s clear the rules cannot be the same,” he said.

EU members also insist the U.K. honor commitments it has already made in Brexit negotiations last year, if it is to get a good deal moving forward.

Irish Sea border

Here’s Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney on the question of enforcing the Irish Sea border.

“The withdrawal agreement involves significant commitments in the context of Northern Ireland through the Irish protocol that both the EU and the U.K. need to follow through on. If that doesn’t happen, it will damage significantly the prospects of getting even a bare-bones trade agreement,” he said.

The first round of post-Brexit negotiations are set to begin in Brussels on Monday, before talks switch to Britain. Barnier said he’ll be providing a progress check in June.

 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Workers replace the British flag outside the European Parliament building with the European Union flag, in Brussels…
Europe
EU Holding First Post-Brexit Summit
After coming together in Brexit talks, the EU’s remaining 27 members are divided over how to plug a massive budget gap left by Britain’s departure
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 21:44
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines his government's negotiating stance with the European Union after Brexit, during a key speech at the Old Naval College in Greenwich, London, Feb. 3, 2020.
Europe
Brexit: More Europe, or Less?
Brexit Day exposed how the wide rift in Britain remains over the country's decision to leave the European Union, but Britain's departure will also impact the EU bloc, analysts say
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 14:04
00:02:55
Europe
Brexit Brinkmanship as Tensions Simmer Between UK, Brussels
London says it will not align with EU standards, despite Brussels’ hopes
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 05:22
People celebrate Britain leaving the EU on Brexit day at Parliament Square in London, Britain January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Henry…
Europe
Brexit Day Takes Britain Back to the Future
The same set of economic and geopolitical challenges that persuaded Britain's Harold Macmillan to launch Britain's first bid to join the European Community will face the country after it leaves the EU — a remarkable and daunting echo from the past
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 11:11
Lisa Bryant
Written By
Lisa Bryant
Europe

EU Sets Terms for Post-Brexit Talks

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a news conference after a General Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 25, 2020.
Europe

Russia Accuses UN Human Rights Council of Pro-Western Bias

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February…
Europe

'Thank you' Queen Elizabeth Tells Britain's Spies

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks during a visit to the headquarters of MI5, which is the United Kingdom's domestic counter…
Coronavirus Outbreak

As Italy Battles Coronavirus, Neighbors Mull Border Controls

People wear protective face masks in St. Mark's Square after the last days of Venice's Carnival were cancelled due to the coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, 24, 2020.
Press Freedom

Lawyer Complains of Prison Treatment of WikiLeaks' Assange

Supporters hold placards and banners during a protest against the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange outside…

Latest news