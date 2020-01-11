Europe

French PM Open to Scrapping Raising Retirement Age to 64

By Associated Press
January 11, 2020 12:55 PM
Masked protestors throw debris at riot police amid tear gas smoke during a demonstration Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in Lille,…
Masked protestors throw debris at riot police amid tear gas smoke during a demonstration Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in Lille, northern France.

PARIS - The French prime minister informed the unions behind a crippling railway strike over pension reform Saturday that he is open to backing down on one of the most controversial proposals: raising the full pension eligibility age to 64.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe wrote to unions one day after the French government and labor representatives engaged in talks that had seemed to end in a stalemate after more than a month of strikes and protests.

Women sing against French President Emmanuel Macron during a demonstration Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in Paris.

Philippe’s letter said that the plan to raise the full pension eligibility age from 62 to 64 - the unions’ major sticking point - was open to negotiation. It was the first time the French government overtly indicated room for movement on the retirement age issue. The overture could signal hope for ending the France’s longest transport strikes in decades.

However, Philippe said any compromise was contingent on first finding a way of paying for the pensions system in a country where a record number of people are over age 90.

On Saturday, protesters in Paris marched through the streets to denounce the French government’s plans.

In scenes that have become all too familiar to Parisians, demonstrators set fire to a kiosk near the Bastille square in the center of the French capital as a minority of demonstrators in the march got rowdy..

Police fired tear gas briefly as minor scuffles broke out.

Two days earlier, hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets nationwide to denounce the government’s pension proposals. The unions planned further actions for next week to keep up the pressure on the government.

Related Stories

A picture of French President Emmanuel Macron burns during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Jan. 9, 2020.
Europe
Nationwide Protest in France Over Pensions as Talks Continue
As the government and unions pushed on with crucial negotiations about the changes, street protests were staged in Paris and other French cities, and the railway strikes that began Dec. 5 entered their 36th day
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 13:07
The sun shines through a European Union flag hanging outside Parliament in London, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. European Council…
Europe
France Rejects 11-Month Deadline UK Sets on EU Trade Talks
France is making it clear that it does not want to be shackled to the tight deadline British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to impose on the upcoming European-UK free trade talks
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/10/2020 - 11:56
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

French PM Open to Scrapping Raising Retirement Age to 64

Masked protestors throw debris at riot police amid tear gas smoke during a demonstration Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in Lille,…
Europe

Another Royal Mess in Real Life Saga of 'The Crown'

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Duchess Meghan of Sussex intend to step back their duties and responsibilities as senior members of the British Royal Family. , Jan. 9, 2020.
Europe

German and Russian Leaders Meet to Discuss Mideast Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel Greer each other prior to the talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 11, 2020.
Africa

Italy Tries Again to Broker Truce in Libyan Fighting

A motorcade allegedly carrying Libyan eastern-based forces General Khalifa Hifter leaves Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte's office in Rome, Jan. 8, 2020.
Europe

EU Reaffirms Support for Iran Deal, Warns Against Regional Conflict

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell gives a press conference during the EU…

Latest news