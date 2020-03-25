Europe

Hungary's MOL to Produce Disinfectant Sanitizer

By Reuters
March 25, 2020 07:48 AM
Police officers block the road at the Austrian border in Hegyeshalom, northwestern Hungary, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. By noon an almost 20-kilometer long line of cars waited on the Austrian side of the border.
Police officers block the road at the Austrian border in Hegyeshalom, northwestern Hungary, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

BUDAPEST - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL said on Wednesday one of its factories had been converted to produce disinfectant sanitizer liquids to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.
 
MOL's managing director Peter Ratatics told a news conference the plant in Almasfuzito, western Hungary, would produce 50,000 liters of sanitizer liquids per day. The plant has been manufacturing car screen wash liquids.
 
MOL will also start producing sanitizers at its plants in Croatia and Slovakia to cover local needs.
 
Hungary has 226 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 10 people have died, according to official government figures.
 
Hungary's government is considering a national lockdown to combat the virus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told lawmakers on Monday as his cabinet sought to secure emergency powers it says are needed to tackle the outbreak.
 
MOL shares were up 0.7% at 2,014 forints on Wednesday, underperforming the wider Budapest market which was 2.2% higher.

Related Stories

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the annual Commonwealth day reception at Marlborough House
Coronavirus Outbreak
Britain's Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Statement says heir to British throne 'has been displaying mild symptoms' but is otherwise in good health
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 07:08
Istanbul’s Battle Against the Coronavirus
Europe
Istanbul’s Battle Against the Coronavirus
Turkey’s main city - Istanbul – is at the center of the country’s efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus. Almost 40 people have died in Turkey and the virus has infected more than 1,500 people. Authorities are now ramping up restrictions, closing schools, shuttering entertainment venues and even halting prayers at mosques. As Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul, the city is learning to adapt to a new way of life.
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 06:23
Britain Orders Coronavirus Lockdown, Forecasters Warn of Economic Meltdown
Coronavirus Outbreak
Britain Orders Coronavirus Lockdown, Forecasters Warn of Economic Meltdown
Governments scramble to prevent businesses going bankrupt
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 06:04
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing protective face mask, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, looks at his mobile phone next to…
Arts & Culture
Coronavirus Forces Delay of 2020 Olympics
Japan's Abe says Games will be postponed until next summer at the latest
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 20:23
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
Europe

Hungary's MOL to Produce Disinfectant Sanitizer

Police officers block the road at the Austrian border in Hegyeshalom, northwestern Hungary, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. By noon an almost 20-kilometer long line of cars waited on the Austrian side of the border.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Britain's Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the annual Commonwealth day reception at Marlborough House
Coronavirus Outbreak

Istanbul Battles Coronavirus Behind Closed Doors

Restrictions introduced this week allows only buses to be half full to allow social distancing, but in Istanbul in the last weeks, use of public transport fell nearly 70% (VOA/Dorian Jones)
Coronavirus Outbreak

Pope Francis to Lead Christians in Worldwide COVID Prayer Service

Pope Francis leans out of his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday March 15, 2020. For most…
Coronavirus Outbreak

European Governments Shrug Off Brussels on Coronavirus 

A border police officer wears a protective face mask at the last toll gate entering Spain from France, following an order from…

Latest news