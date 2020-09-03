Kremlin Rejects Accusations it Was Behind Poisoning of Russian Opposition Leader

MOSCOW - The Kremlin rejected accusations it was behind the sudden illness of a leading Russian opposition politician, one day after a highly anticipated German investigation concluded Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny had been poisoned by a Soviet-produced military grade nerve agent.

The German investigation, whose findings were announced Wednesday by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, concluded Navalny was recovering in a Berlin hospital from “Novichok,” a Soviet-era toxin that Merkel said was clearly an attempt on the opposition politician’s life by state-sponsored actors in Russia.



“Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group. This poison could be identified unequivocally in tests,” said Merkel.



"There are serious questions that only the Russian government can answer.”



Navalny Associate: Kremlin Involved in Opposition Leader's Poisoning ‘They're not launching a criminal probe because they will have to answer at some point what the results of the investigation of this criminal case are,’ fellow opposition activist Lyubov Sobol says

Yet the Kremlin immediately cast doubt about the diagnosis, insisting that Russian doctors did analyses that showed no signs of the nerve agent — much less poisoning — before Navalny was evacuated to Berlin from a Siberian hospital on August 22.



“Before the patient was taken to Germany, in accordance with all international standards, a whole series of tests was done in Russia, and no poisonous substance was found,” said Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman, reacting to Merkel’s announcement.



“There are no grounds to accuse the Russian state. And we are not inclined to accept any accusations in this respect,” added Peskov.



Russia’s Foreign Ministry also cast scorn on the report and insisted its ambassador to Germany had been summoned by German authorities but not presented with evidence.



"Where are the facts, where are the formulas, at least some kind of information?" asked the ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, in an interview on Russia’s state-run Channel One.



Yet Navalny’s chief strategist, Leonid Volkov, insisted the mere traces of Novichok — a banned military-grade weapon first developed in the Soviet Union — established the direct complicity of the Russian leadership.



“Novichok means it was Putin. It’s not something that you can “pick up at the pharmacy,” said Volkov in a post to Facebook.



Volkov compared the German discovery of the Soviet-made substance to leaving an autograph in blood at the scene of a crime.



International ramifications



The findings — and dueling realties — suggested Russia was headed for a repeat clash with western powers similar to fallout after the attempted poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia in Salisbury, England in 2018.



Both the Skripal’s ultimately survived, British investigators concluded Novichok was “highly likely” behind the poisonings — a term widely mocked by Russia’s Foreign Ministry and Kremlin state media as evidence of unsubstantiated and politically motivated accusations against Russia.

Hospital: Russia's Navalny Still in Coma But Improving Navalny's allies insist he was deliberately poisoned and say the Kremlin was behind it, accusations that Russian officials

A British woman later died from accidental exposure to the substance.



The Salisbury poisonings also triggered the expulsion of more than 100 Russian diplomats and additional sanctions by the U.S., Britain, and other western allies — a specter that Chancellor Merkel suggested may be in the offing once again.



The chancellor said she had notified EU and NATO partners about the German report and that allies would issue “an appropriate, joint reaction” to Russia.



The poisoning also echoed in the U.S. presidential race, with Democratic nominee Joe Biden accusing the Kremlin of an “outrageous and brazen attempt on Mr. Navalny's life” and President Donald Trump of failing to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Trump’s secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has previously expressed concern about Navalny’s condition, and he previously called for an investigation "if the reports prove accurate” about deliberate poisoning.



U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said Wednesday, “The United States is deeply troubled by the results released today,” calling Navalny’s poisoning “completely reprehensible.”



“We will work with allies and the international community to hold those in Russia accountable, wherever the evidence leads, and restrict funds for their malign activities,” Ullyot added.



Meanwhile, the lower house of Russia’s parliament is launching its own investigation into Navalny’s illness — arguing the opposition leader was poisoned by western security services in an effort to blacken Russia’s reputation and, perhaps, derail a key German-Russian gas project.



President Trump has imposed sanctions on European companies that help Russia complete a key gas pipeline deal to Germany known as Nord Stream 2.



There were calls Thursday among German lawmakers to reconsider the deal.



Sudden illness



Navalny fell ill during a flight to Moscow from Siberia August 20 — forcing the pilot to carry out an emergency landing in the city of Omsk.



Within hours, news broke that the opposition leader was in a coma in a local hospital fighting for his life.



Yet Russian doctors initially delayed his transfer for care to Berlin, Germany — arguing his condition was too fragile for travel, despite the wishes of Navalny’s family.



A rescue vehicle drives in front of the central building of the Charite hospital where the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being treated, in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 2, 2020.

Navalny’s family and supporters argue the delays were intended to obscure what toxin had felled the opposition leader.



Indeed, in the run-up to the German report, the Kremlin had been arguing there was no basis to even investigate what had caused Navalny’s sudden illness.



He is currently receiving treatment at Berlin’s Charite Hospital, where doctors say he remains gravely ill in an artificially induced coma.



Navalny has long been a problematic figure for the Kremlin — detailing corruption and excess at the highest levels of the government on his popular YouTube channel.



The channel’s mix of investigative journalism and caustic humor has resonated with younger Russians in particular — and made scores of enemies in government and business circles.



Navalny also has made no secret of his own political ambitions. He tried to run a campaign for president in 2018 that ultimately was undone by a lingering criminal conviction.



His supporters — and the European Court of Human Rights — agreed the charges were filed to keep him out of politics.



Despite Navalny’s prominence as a leading Kremlin critic, government officials have an unofficial policy to never mention Navalny’s name — a tradition the Kremlin spokesman continued even as he fielded questions about the opposition leader’s poisoning.



We’re without a doubt interested in finding out the cause behind what happened,” said Peskov, referring to Navalny merely as “the Berlin patient.”