Poland’s Ruling Conservative Party Wins General Election

Poland's conservatives won the most votes in Sunday's election thus securing a comfortable majority in parliament to govern for four more years.



The exit poll, conducted by the research firm IPSOS, projected that Law and Justice (PiS) party won 43.6% of the votes, which gives it a 239-seat majority in the 460-seat lower house of parliament.



According to the same poll, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO) came in second with 27.4 percent of the vote or 130 seats, and the leftist coalition was the third with 11.9 percent of the vote or 43 seats.

Leader of Poland's ruling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks in reaction to exit poll results right after voting closed in the nation's parliamentary election, in Warsaw, Oct. 13, 2019.

The IPSOS poll had a margin of error of two percentage point. Final results are expected by Tuesday.

Supporters of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party see the vote as a chance to maintain generous monthly social benefits that have raised their living standards.

Critics, however, say the party has carried out a relentless attack on the country's constitutional order.

The most serious accusation focuses on an overhaul of the justice system that has also been criticized by the European Union and human rights organizations.

Sunday’s vote is considered by many to be the most momentous election in Poland since the fall of communism 30 years ago.