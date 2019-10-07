Putin Takes Birthday Hike in Siberian Mountains

Russian President Vladimir Putin spent his pre-birthday weekend hiking the mountains of southern Siberia with his defense minister.

Putin, who turned 67 on Monday, can be seen walking up steep hills and picking wild mushrooms in photos and video released by the Kremlin.

Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traversed the vast Taiga forest, at one point stopping to take in the views high on a mountain.

"We are high above the clouds," the Russian leader exclaimed.

Putin has visited the area in the Tuva region near the Mongolian border several times over the past few years. In 2009, he was photographed riding shirtless on a horse. Two years ago, he and Shoigu fished bare-chested in the pristine lakes.

