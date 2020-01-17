Ukrainian Prime Minister Offers Resignation

Ukraine's prime minister offered his resignation on Friday after an audio recording was leaked in which he was heard making disparaging comments about president’s understanding of the economy.

Oleksiy Honcharuk said in a Facebook post that he took the job of prime minister to fulfill the program of the president, calling him “a model of openness and decency."

Referring to the leaked audio, Honcharuk said “in order to remove any doubts about our respect and trust in the president, I wrote a letter of resignation and submitted it to the president who can submit it to parliament."

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will review the resignation letter and the decision will be announced separately his office said in a statement, according to Ukrainian news agency, UNIAN.