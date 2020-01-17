Europe

Ukrainian Prime Minister Offers Resignation

By VOA News
January 17, 2020 06:15 AM
A newly elected Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk speaks during parliament session in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Ukraine's newly elected Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk speaks during a parliament session in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 29, 2019.

Ukraine's prime minister offered his resignation on Friday after an audio recording was leaked in which he was heard making disparaging comments about president’s understanding of the economy.

Oleksiy Honcharuk said in a Facebook post that he took the job of prime minister to fulfill the program of the president, calling him  “a model of openness and decency."

Referring to the leaked audio, Honcharuk said “in order to remove any doubts about our respect and trust in the president, I wrote a letter of resignation and submitted it to the president who can submit it to parliament."

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will review the resignation letter and the decision will be announced separately his office said in a statement, according to Ukrainian news agency, UNIAN.

