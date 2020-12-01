Europe

'We Know What Needs to Be Done': Young 'Mock COP' Delegates Deliver Climate Vision

By Reuters
December 01, 2020 05:02 PM
Environmental activist and campaigner Mya-Rose Craig, 18, holds a cardboard sign reading "youth strike for climate" as she sits on the ice floe in the middle of the Arctic Ocean, hundreds of miles above the Arctic Circle.
FILE - Environmental activist and campaigner Mya-Rose Craig, 18, holds a cardboard sign reading "youth strike for climate" as she sits on the ice floe in the middle of the Arctic Ocean, hundreds of miles above the Arctic Circle, Sept. 20, 2020.

LONDON - World leaders should commit to a climate-smart recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, recognize a new human right to a healthy environment and make the deliberate destruction of nature a crime, youth climate activists urged on Tuesday.

"Every moment of inaction makes things worse for our generation" as climate change impacts and nature losses surge, young representatives of more than 140 countries warned in a statement negotiated during two weeks of online talks.

The youth-led "Mock COP" event was organized after the COP26 U.N. climate negotiations, due to be held in Glasgow last month, were delayed a year by the pandemic, with young people vowing to push ahead to develop climate policy if adults could not.

"We know what needs to be done. What is lacking is political will to do it," said Kelo Uchendu, 24, a Nigerian engineering student and delegate at the conference.

As the talks ended Tuesday, researchers with the independent Climate Action Tracker reported that if all national governments met the 2050 net-zero emissions targets they have set or are considering, global warming goals remained within reach.

Those targets include U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping's pledge of carbon-neutrality by 2060.

With net-zero or similar aims now planned or in place in 127 countries, planetary heating could be limited to 2.1 degrees Celsius, putting the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of keeping it to "well below" 2C far closer than before, Climate Action Tracker said.

But the world would still exceed the lower Paris aim of 1.5C of warming since pre-industrial times, which scientists say is key to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

And interim emissions reduction targets that would drive rapid action are insufficient, analysts said.

"Long-term goals are good but it's clear that governments need to act more quickly in the short term," said Kat Kramer, charity Christian Aid's climate change lead, in a statement.

She urged "a transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, ending ecosystem destruction and building resilience of communities vulnerable to climate impacts."

In a final statement like those produced at U.N. talks — and similarly issued in the form of a legal treaty that could be formally adopted by countries — young "Mock COP" delegates said all national climate plans should be aligned with the 1.5C goal.

Delegates also called for 30% of land and oceans to be conserved, more safeguards for Indigenous people and for every country to ensure clean air through stronger regulation.

Other demands included a stronger youth voice in decision-making, better education on climate change and more mental health services for youth struggling with "eco-anxiety."

Nigel Topping, Britain's high-level climate action champion for the postponed COP26 talks who received the statement, said government leaders had been pressed into faster action on climate threats largely because of youth campaigning.

"You're sending a loud signal — and a very professional one — of expecting more from leaders around the world. Never underestimate how significant that is," he told delegates.

Participants said they would push their home governments to turn some of the statement's language into new laws, particularly now that responses to the COVID-19 pandemic have made clear that big, rapid policy shifts are possible.

"Getting countries to adopt this treaty would make a huge impact," Uchendu, from Nigeria, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an online interview.

David R. Boyd, a U.N. special rapporteur on human rights and the environment, said new policies would be crucial to avoiding the worst impacts of climate change, from growing hunger and poverty to more extreme weather and rising seas.

"We know conclusively that we are on the precipice ... and this has terrible consequences for people's human rights," he said.

 

Related Stories

FILE - An iceberg floats past Bylot Island in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, July 24, 2017.
2020 USA Votes
Climate Change One of Biden's Top Priorities
But climate legislation will likely remain a tough sell if the Senate remains under control of a Republican party mostly skeptical about the need for action
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Sun, 11/22/2020 - 02:45 AM
In-person early voting in Milwaukee
Student Union
COVID-19, Race, Climate Change Dominate Youth Vote Issues
Student debt polls lower in face of news events
Default Author Profile
By Alexandra Macia
Mon, 11/02/2020 - 08:35 PM
A grab from video provided by Russian Emergency Ministry, shows a Russian Emergency Ministry's Beriev plane BE-200 Be-200 multipurpose amphibious aircraft releasing water in the Trans-Baikal National Park in Buryatia, southern Siberia, July 10, 2020.
Science & Health
Siberian Heat Wave and Melting Arctic Sea Ice Indicate Climate Change, Scientists Say
The extreme heat in Siberia would have been almost impossible without climate change
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 07/25/2020 - 07:36 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

'We Know What Needs to Be Done': Young 'Mock COP' Delegates Deliver Climate Vision

Environmental activist and campaigner Mya-Rose Craig, 18, holds a cardboard sign reading "youth strike for climate" as she sits on the ice floe in the middle of the Arctic Ocean, hundreds of miles above the Arctic Circle.
Europe

After Protests, France Moves to Amend Security Law Text

French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a press conference with the Belgium's Prime Minister after a meeting at the…
Europe

 2 Pedestrians Killed, At Least 15 Injured in German City

Police officers are pictured at the scene of an incident in the city of Trier, Germany, Dec 1, 2020.
Europe

Most European Governments to Ease Pandemic Rules Over Christmas Holiday, But Fearfully

Christmas lightings are seen where the Christmas market usually takes place in Strasbourg, eastern France, Nov. 27, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Leader Hopes COVID-19 Vaccinations Start in December

FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.