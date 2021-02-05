Middle East

Israeli Guard Shoots Unarmed Palestinian

By VOA News
February 05, 2021 09:39 AM
FILE - Palestinian Bedouin watch Israeli troops demolish tents and other structures of the Khirbet Humsu hamlet in Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Feb. 3, 2021.
FILE - Palestinian Bedouin watch Israeli troops demolish tents and other structures of the Khirbet Humsu hamlet in Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Feb. 3, 2021.

An unarmed Palestinian man, who was trying to break into a house in the occupied West Bank, was shot and killed Friday by an Israeli security guard, the Israeli military said.

News channel Al Jazeera reported the man was shot by Israeli settlers. 

The military described the incident as a terrorist attack, though the man was unarmed. 

FILE - Palestinians protest against expected visit of the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the Jewish settlement of Psagot near the West Bank city of Al-Bireh, Nov. 18, 2020.
At UN, Biden Administration Backs Separate State for Palestinians
Acting US ambassador to United Nations reaffirms Biden administration’s commitment to two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians and says it hopes to 'slowly build' shattered confidence between two sides

According to Reuters news agency, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the 34-year-old man was shot on land he owned, which had been seized by Israeli settlers.

The West Bank, which Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war, is a point of deep contention for the Palestinians and the Israelis. 

The Palestinians view the West Bank as part of a future independent state. 

Related Stories

FILE - People queue to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 at a makeshift vaccination site in Petah Tikva, Israel, Jan. 28, 2021.
Middle East
Israel Immunizes Against Coronavirus as Palestinians Wait
Jewish state is urged to vaccinate Palestinians for its own good
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Wed, 02/03/2021 - 02:10 PM
FILE - Palestinians protest against expected visit of the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the Jewish settlement of Psagot near the West Bank city of Al-Bireh, Nov. 18, 2020.
USA
At UN, Biden Administration Backs Separate State for Palestinians
Acting US ambassador to United Nations reaffirms Biden administration’s commitment to two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians and says it hopes to 'slowly build' shattered confidence between two sides
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Tue, 01/26/2021 - 04:30 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage