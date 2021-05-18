Israeli-Palestinian Cross-Border Attacks Continue as Diplomatic Efforts Intensify

Israel launched more airstrikes Tuesday on the Gaza Strip, while Palestinian militants fired rockets into Israel, killing two Thai workers in a packaging plant and wounding another seven people in a continuing wave of violence that has stretched on for more than a week.

An Israeli attack leveled a six-story building that housed bookstores and educational centers used by the Islamic University and other colleges, leaving behind a massive mound of concrete slabs. A jumble of desks, office chairs, books and computer wires could be seen in the debris as the building’s residents searched for their belongings.

Israel warned them ahead of time of its impending attack, forcing them to flee into the predawn darkness. There were no reports of casualties.

Hamas-Israel Confrontation Sees Notable Differences from Past Fights Unrelenting Israeli airstrikes have killed scores of Palestinians, including at least 60 children, in the Gaza Strip since May 10. Israeli casualties have been much smaller — ten people, including a six-year-old boy

International officials are continuing to voice concern about the fighting and renewing diplomatic efforts to halt the violence.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is holding talks Tuesday with EU foreign ministers to discuss how to best de-escalate the conflict, while U.S. officials say they are working behind the scenes to calm the situation, including coordinating with other countries in the region.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday, “We want to deescalate as quickly as possible,” but that both Israel and Hamas would have to act to end the violence.

“The most effective way we feel we can do that is through quiet and intensive diplomacy, and that is what our focus is on at this point in time,” Psaki said.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a video statement, “The fighting will not cease until we bring total and long-term quiet." He blamed Hamas for the worst escalation in Israeli-Palestinian fighting since 2014.

Hamas began firing rockets eight days ago in retaliation for what it said were Israeli rights abuses against Palestinians in Jerusalem. Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel's 21% Arab minority staged a general strike on Tuesday in solidarity with the Hamas militants.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Reykjavik, where he is on a diplomatic mission, that Israel has given the United States information about its bombing last Saturday of a Gaza building housing the Associated Press and other media outlets. Israel said it targeted the building because Hamas also conducted operations there.

Top AP Editor, Journalist Group Call for Inquiry into Israeli Airstrike AP's executive editor, Sally Buzbee, says the Israeli government has yet to provide clear evidence supporting its attack, which leveled the 12-story al-Jalaa tower

Blinken declined to characterize the material Israel handed the U.S., saying "that's not something I can comment on."

In a phone call Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated support for Israel to “defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks,” while also encouraging Israel to “ensure the protection of innocent civilians.”

“The president expressed his support for a cease-fire and discussed U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end,” a White House statement said.

Since the fighting began on May 10, more than 200 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 59 children and 35 women, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. At least 10 Israelis have been killed in the rocket attacks, including a 6-year-old child.

Palestinian protesters participate during a demonstration to show their solidarity amid Israel-Gaza fighting, at Jerusalem's Old City, May 18, 2021.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he will have talks with Netanyahu in the coming days and called for a cease-fire “as soon as possible.” He added that France is supporting Egypt’s mediation in the conflict, which has been key in ending previous rounds of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she spoke Monday with Netanyahu and expressed her support for Israel’s right to self-defense.

The Israeli military said Monday it destroyed 15 kilometers of tunnels in Gaza used by Hamas, as well as a five-story building that housed the Hamas-run Religious Affairs Ministry, and killed Islamic Jihad’s armed commander for north Gaza, Hussam Abu Harbeed.

In response, Islamic Jihad fired rockets at the Israeli coastal city of Ashdod, and officials said seven people were injured.

Soldiers help to carry residents' personal belongings out of a damaged building following a rocket attack from Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, May 17, 2021.

Netanyahu said in an address Monday after meeting with top defense officials that Israel will “continue to strike terror targets” and will “continue to operate as long as necessary in order to return calm and security to all Israeli citizens.”

The armed wing of Hamas promised more rockets.

“The criminal Zionist enemy intensified its bombing of homes and residential apartments in the recent hours, and therefore, we warn the enemy that if it did not stop that immediately, we would resume rocketing Tel Aviv,” spokesman Abu Ubaida said.

Also Monday, an Israeli man died of his wounds after being attacked last week by a group of Arab citizens in the central city of Lod, a mixed Jewish-Arab community that has become a flashpoint area during the latest fighting.

Israeli police scuffle with protesters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem Saturday, May 15, 2021.

In further violence, Israel’s military said six rockets were launched Monday from Lebanon but fell short of crossing the border into Israel. The situation in the area is calm, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said on Twitter. It said it was coordinating with the Lebanese Armed Forces to increase patrols in the area.

The United Nations said more than 38,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes and more than 2,500 people have been made homeless. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said those displaced have sought protection in 48 schools run by the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees. He said 41 of those facilities have been damaged.

Also Monday, U.N. General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said the 193-member body would meet Thursday to discuss the situation at the request of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League.