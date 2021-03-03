Middle East

Rocket Attack Targets Iraqi Military Base

By VOA News
March 03, 2021 03:52 AM
Aftermaths of a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq
Aftermaths of a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq, Feb. 16, 2021.

The U.S.-led coalition in Iraq said Wednesday a rocket attack targeted an Iraqi military base that hosts coalition troops. 

Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said there were 10 rockets fired at the Al Asad Airbase. 

There were no immediate reports of any casualties. 

The attack comes two weeks after rockets struck a base in northern Iraq, killing a civilian contractor and injuring a U.S. service member. 

The February 16 attack prompted the United States to carry out airstrikes against a target in Syria that the Pentagon said was used by multiple Iran-backed militias. 

The United States has blamed such groups for rocket attacks against U.S. positions in Iraq in recent years, and officials said the U.S. airstrikes were designed to prevent future attacks. 

Iran targeted the Al Asad base last year in a retaliatory strike for the U.S. killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. 

