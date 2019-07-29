Middle East

Saudi Airstrike on Yemeni Market Kills 10    

By VOANews
July 29, 2019 06:42 PM
A man injured by an air strike on a market in Yemen's Saada province arrives at a hospital to receive medical attention, July 29, 2019.
A man injured by an air strike on a market in Yemen's Saada province arrives at a hospital to receive medical attention, July 29, 2019.

A Saudi-coalition airstrike on a market in northern Yemen has killed at least 10 people, including children, and wounded more than 20 others, medics and Houthi rebel media say.

The missiles slammed into the al-Thabet market in Saada province Monday in apparent retaliation for a Houthi drone attack on a Saudi airbase.

A coalition spokesman accused the Houthis of attacking the market themselves to "spite" Yemenis who opposed them.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have stepped up their missile and drone attacks on airports and military targets on Saudi territory as a response to continued coalition airstrikes. 

The Saudi-led airstrikes against the rebels have wiped out entire neighborhoods and killed thousands of civilians since 2015.

The U.S. Senate failed Monday to override U.S. President Donald Trump's veto of its blockade of certain U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Many lawmakers say the bloodshed in Yemen sickens them.

The Trump administration says selling weapons to a key ally is necessary to counter the threat from Iran. The Saudis accuse Iran of supplying arms to the Houthis — a charge Iran denies.

The Houthis seized the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, in 2014, sending President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi's government into exile in Saudi Arabia.

It has since returned to set up shop in the southern port of Aden. 

VOANews