Middle East

Syria Says Possible Drone Attacks Hit 3 Oil, Gas Facilities

By Associated Press
December 21, 2019 03:39 AM
Black smoke is seen from Homs refinery, Syria, December 8, 2011.
FILE - Black smoke is seen from Homs refinery, Syria, December 8, 2011.

BEIRUT - Near-simultaneous attacks believed to have been carried out by drones hit three government-run oil and gas installations in central Syria, state TV and the Oil Ministry said Saturday.

No one claimed responsibility for the attacks, which targeted the Homs oil refinery — one of only two in the country — as well as two natural gas facilities in different parts of Homs province.

Syria has suffered fuel shortages since earlier this year amid Western sanctions blocking imports, and because most of the country’s oil fields are controlled by Kurdish-led fighters in the country’s east.

State TV said it believes the attacks were carried out by drones and happened at the same time. It said a fire at the Homs oil refinery was soon put under control. The report said the Rayan gas facility and a third installation, also in Homs province, were hit.

Syria’s Oil Ministry said the attacks damaged some “production units” in the facilities. It said fires were being fought, and that repairs were already underway in some places.

The city of Homs and its suburbs have been fully under Syrian government control since 2017. However, some parts of the province near the border with Jordan remain in rebel hands.

In June, sabotage attacks damaged five underwater pipelines off the Mediterranean coastal town of Banias in Tartous province.

Syria’s oil imports dropped in October 2018 and shortages began in early 2019, largely the result of tighter Western sanctions on Syria and renewed U.S. sanctions on key Syrian ally Iran.

Before the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011, the country exported around half of the 350,000 barrels of oil it produced per day. Now its production is down to around 24,000 barrels a day, covering only a fraction of domestic needs.

In September, a drone and missile attack in Saudi Arabia hit the world’s largest crude oil processing plant, dramatically cutting into global oil supplies. Saudi Arabia says “Iranian weaponry” was used. Iran denies its weapons were involved.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2019 file photo, Russian forces patrol near the city of Qamishli, north Syria. Russia’s Defense…
Extremism Watch
Russia Seeks to Build Local Force in Northeast Syria
The military force reportedly would replace a U.S.-backed, Kurdish-armed group that Turkey claims are terrorists
Default Author Profile
By Sirwan Kajjo
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 18:56
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the Kuala Lumpur Summit, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 19, 2019.
Europe
Turkey's Erdogan Warns of New Syrian Refugee Exodus as Tensions With Moscow Loom
Turkish leader says tens of thousands of refugees could leave Idlib after Russia-backed Syrian airstrikes in the province bordering Turkey
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 15:12
People hold boxes of aid donated by the Turkish Red Crescent in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria October 19, 2019. REUTERS…
Middle East
UN: Ability to Get Lifesaving Aid to 4 Million Syrians at Risk 
Russia seeks to cut cross-border access points into Syria, which would create huge obstacles for humanitarian missions
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Wed, 12/18/2019 - 18:40
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage