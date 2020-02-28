Middle East

UN Chief Calls for Cease-fire Before Syria Gets 'Entirely Out of Control'

By VOA News
February 28, 2020 05:24 PM
A Syrian boy removes a dead chicken from the debris of a building hit by an air strike in Idlib, Syria February 28, 2020…
A Syrian boy runs away with a dead chicken he grabbed from the debris of a building hit by an airstrike in Idlib, Syria, Feb. 28, 2020.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the escalation of fighting in Syria is "one of the most alarming moments" of the conflict and called for an immediate cease-fire.

"In recent days I have warned repeatedly about the risk of a serious escalation of the hostilities in northwest Syria. I fear that with the events of the past 24 hours, we have reached that point," he told reporters Friday in New York.

The U.N. chief was speaking after 33 Turkish troops were killed Thursday in a Syrian government airstrike in Syria's Idlib province, the deadliest day for the Turkish military since it entered the conflict in 2016.

Guterres said a cease-fire is needed "before the situation gets entirely out of control."

FILE - An internally displaced Syrian child from Idlib stands outside a tent in Azaz, Syria, Feb. 22, 2020.

He said civilians are paying the "gravest price" for the escalation of violence, with nearly a million people displaced from their homes in the past three months. Camps where displaced people have been sheltering have also been vulnerable to attack and have been struck by shelling, according to Guterres.

Russian-backed Syrian troops have been waging a fierce campaign to oust rebels from their last stronghold in Idlib.

The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Friday to discuss the escalation of violence in Syria.

Earlier Friday, the World Health Organization said tens of thousands of displaced people in Idlib province are unable to get health care because of the destruction of health facilities and a shortage of medical supplies.

Since hostilities in Idlib escalated in December, World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier said, 84 health facilities have been forced to suspend operations. Only 31 facilities were able to relocate from the battle zone and provide services to those who have fled the bombing.

The WHO delivered seven truckloads with 55 tons of medicine and medical supplies in a two-day cross-border operation from Turkey to Idlib and Aleppo. However, the organization said the medical care was far below what was needed for the region.

VOA's Lisa Schlein contributed to this report.

Related Stories

A Turkish military convoy is seen moving through eastern Idlib province, Syria, Feb. 28, 2020, a day after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in the province in an airstike by Syrian government forces.
Middle East
Syria's Idlib Remains Explosive After Deadly Attack on Turkish Troops
Russia sends two naval frigates equipped with Caliper missiles to the eastern Mediterranean following the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Fri, 02/28/2020 - 14:51
Syrian fighters set a target to an artillery near Idlib, Syria February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Middle East
Fighting Escalates in Idlib Ahead of Ankara Ultimatum
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels claim to recapture key town, as fighting escalates for control of last rebel stronghold; Ankara vows new offensive if Damascus doesn't give up recent gains
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Thu, 02/27/2020 - 18:44
An aerial view taken on February 22, 2020 shows a newly-created camp for internally displaced people (IDP) near the town of…
Middle East
UN Calls for End to Idlib Carnage
The UN is appealing for $500 million to provide life-saving aid for 1.1 million civilians trapped in war zone
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 08:07
Displaced families approach Manbij, Syria, Feb.21, 2020. (Heather Murdock/VOA)
Middle East
One Family’s Hellish Flight From Idlib as Syria Fighting Intensifies
'The dead are happier,' says one man, mourning the loss of family members, his home and, as he says, humanity
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Mon, 02/24/2020 - 15:11
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage