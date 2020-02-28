UN Chief Calls for Cease-fire Before Syria Gets 'Entirely Out of Control'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the escalation of fighting in Syria is "one of the most alarming moments" of the conflict and called for an immediate cease-fire.

"In recent days I have warned repeatedly about the risk of a serious escalation of the hostilities in northwest Syria. I fear that with the events of the past 24 hours, we have reached that point," he told reporters Friday in New York.

The U.N. chief was speaking after 33 Turkish troops were killed Thursday in a Syrian government airstrike in Syria's Idlib province, the deadliest day for the Turkish military since it entered the conflict in 2016.

Guterres said a cease-fire is needed "before the situation gets entirely out of control."

FILE - An internally displaced Syrian child from Idlib stands outside a tent in Azaz, Syria, Feb. 22, 2020.

He said civilians are paying the "gravest price" for the escalation of violence, with nearly a million people displaced from their homes in the past three months. Camps where displaced people have been sheltering have also been vulnerable to attack and have been struck by shelling, according to Guterres.

Russian-backed Syrian troops have been waging a fierce campaign to oust rebels from their last stronghold in Idlib.

The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Friday to discuss the escalation of violence in Syria.

Earlier Friday, the World Health Organization said tens of thousands of displaced people in Idlib province are unable to get health care because of the destruction of health facilities and a shortage of medical supplies.

Since hostilities in Idlib escalated in December, World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier said, 84 health facilities have been forced to suspend operations. Only 31 facilities were able to relocate from the battle zone and provide services to those who have fled the bombing.

The WHO delivered seven truckloads with 55 tons of medicine and medical supplies in a two-day cross-border operation from Turkey to Idlib and Aleppo. However, the organization said the medical care was far below what was needed for the region.

VOA's Lisa Schlein contributed to this report.