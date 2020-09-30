Middle East

US Imposes New Sanctions on Syrian Government

By VOA News
September 30, 2020 01:01 PM
The picture of the Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on central bank building in Damascus February 24, 2012. REUTERS…
FILE - A picture of the Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on the central bank building in Damascus, Feb. 24, 2012. The governor of the Central Bank of Syria was among those the U.S. said it sanctioned Wednesday.

The U.S. has sanctioned 13 entities and six people in an ongoing campaign to cut off revenue to the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. 

The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday the governor of the Central Bank of Syria was among those who were blacklisted, as were the head of the Syrian General Intelligence Directorate and a Syrian businessman who was allegedly linked to Assad's government. 

The Treasury also said the sanctions freeze any U.S. assets the individuals and entities hold and generally prohibit Americans from conducting business with them.   

The individuals and entities were targeted, Treasury said, because they were "key enablers" of the Assad government. 

"Those who continue to stand with the brutal regime of Bashar al-Assad further enable its corruption and human rights abuses," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement. 

Assad launched a crackdown on protesters in 2011, leading to a civil war during which Iran and Russia supported Assad, while the U.S. backed the opposition. 

The ongoing civil war has forced millions of Syrians to flee the country and more have been displaced within Syria.  
 

Related Stories

In this Sunday Sept. 1, 2019 photo, Syrian Abdel Hamid al-Yousef poses for a picture, at a displaced settlement near the…
Europe
Dutch Launch Case Against Syria Over 'Horrific' Torture
The Dutch government said it was invoking the UN Convention against Torture and that Damascus was also guilty of murder and using poison gas on its own citizens
AFP logo
By AFP
Fri, 09/18/2020 - 01:10 PM
U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen gestures during a news conference ahead of a meeting of the Syrian Constitutional…
Middle East
Syrian Talks on New Constitution End on Amicable Note
UN mediator says ‘very strong disagreements’ remain among constituents, but also ‘quite a few areas of commonalities’
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 08/29/2020 - 06:02 PM
FILE - Syrian siblings, displaced from eastern Idlib province, pose for a picture in a tent at Atmeh camp in Syria, near the Turkish border, June 19, 2020.
Middle East
UN Struggles to Meet Humanitarian Needs in Northern Syria
 Aid official says border closure between Syria and Turkey has made aid operations more dangerous, more expensive and less effective
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 08/27/2020 - 03:55 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage