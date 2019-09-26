Middle East

US Sending Troops, Weaponry to Saudis to Boost Kingdom's Air Defenses

By Carla Babb
September 26, 2019 05:26 PM
Dutch soldiers are seen standing next to a Patriot missile battery at a military base in Adana, southern Turkey, January 26, 2013.
Dutch soldiers are seen standing next to a Patriot missile battery at a military base in Adana, southern Turkey, January 26, 2013.

PENTAGON - The Pentagon is sending a Patriot missile battery, four radar systems and about 200 troops to Saudi Arabia to boost the kingdom's air defenses against further attacks.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Thursday that the deployment "will augment the kingdom's air and missile defense of critical military and civilian infrastructure."

Two more Patriot batteries and a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system are also preparing to deploy there to defend against missiles, if needed, Hoffman added.

The movement is the first step in responding to what officials call an Iranian attack on Saudi oil facilities earlier this month. One U.S. official told VOA the attack originated in "southwest Iran" and that the U.S. has more proof "than just debris" to back up this claim, although no evidence has been released by the U.S. to date.

Tehran has denied responsibility for the attack.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speaks to reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon, Aug. 28, 2019.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, first announced Trump's decision to send forces and equipment to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Friday night at the Pentagon.

The Patriot battery and radar systems are designed to provide increased surveillance across Saudi Arabia's north. The country has largely focused its defenses to the south in order to protect the country from attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday that the presence of foreign forces in the Persian Gulf area would create "insecurity in the region."

Esper said Friday that U.S. forces and equipment heading to the region would be "defensive in nature" and were being sent in response to requests from Saudi and UAE officials to improve their air and missile defenses.

Related Stories

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks with members of the media following a news conference on Hong Kong Human Rights on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
USA
Pelosi: Plan to Send US Forces to Saudi Arabia, UAE 'Circumvents' Congress
Administration's plan to send additional US military forces and air defense equipment to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates came at request of those allies, Pentagon officials say
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Sat, 09/21/2019 - 17:08
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, Sept 18, 2019. (Mandel Ngan/Pool Photo via AP)
USA
Pompeo Visits Saudi Arabia, Meets With Crown Prince in Wake of Oil Facility Attacks
'Iran is behind the attacks and not Yemen's Houthis,' US secretary of state says
Default Author Profile
By Edward Yeranian
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 17:09
FILE - A 'Sammad 3' drone takes off from an unidentified location in Yemen in this still image taken from video released by Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV, July 9, 2019.
Middle East
Experts: Saudi Arabia's Sophisticated Defense Vulnerable to Drone Strikes
Security analysts say drone attacks on kingdom’s oil facilities a ‘game-changer,’ signaling rapid evolution of technologies expanding drones’ offensive
Default Author Profile
By Dale Gavlak
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 08:41
Carla Babb profile image
Written By
Carla Babb

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq