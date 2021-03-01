VOA News on Iran

Iran Repeats Demand US Sanctions Be Lifted Before Nuclear Talks Resume

By VOA News
March 01, 2021 10:49 AM
This photo released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz…
This photo released on Nov. 5, 2019 by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran.

Iran Monday repeated its call for the United States to drop sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration for talks on resume on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

At a news conference in Tehran Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said if the U.S. truly wants to begin renegotiating the nuclear deal, the path is clear: the U.S. must effectively remove the sanctions. He said there was no need for negotiations in this path.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman made similar comments Sunday regarding talks on a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), that restrained Tehran’s nuclear development program to keep it from developing nuclear weapons.

A White House spokesperson responded Sunday by expressing “disappointment” with Iran’s response, but said the U.S. is ready to “reengage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with JCPOA commitments.”

Washington will consult the other four permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – Britain, China, France and Russia – plus Germany on the best way forward, the spokesperson said.

Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal, but U.S. President Joe Biden has indicated - both during his presidential campaign and since he took office - he wants to rejoin the pact that includes Russia and China. The U.S. has also initiated communications with Iran over the fate of at least five American hostages being held by Tehran.

 

Related Stories

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 27, 2021 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a meeting with his…
USA
Iran Balks at Resuming Nuclear Talks with US
Tehran says US must first lift economic sanctions; Washington voices “disappointment” with Iran’s response
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 02/28/2021 - 05:25 PM
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the…
VOA News on Iran
Iranian Parliament Speaker Puts Interim Nuclear Inspection Agreement with IAEA in Doubt
Iranian parliament questions validity of temporary accord reached with IAEA head
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Mon, 02/22/2021 - 09:41 PM
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets members of the Assembly of Experts in Tehran, Iran February 22, 2021…
VOA News on Iran
Khamenei Says Iran Could Enrich Uranium to 60%
US says it will not respond to 'posturing' as stalemate between the countries continues
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/22/2021 - 08:57 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
VOA News on Iran

Iran Repeats Demand US Sanctions Be Lifted Before Nuclear Talks Resume

This photo released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz…
USA

Iran Balks at Resuming Nuclear Talks with US

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 27, 2021 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a meeting with his…
Middle East

Israeli-Owned Ship Docked in Dubai After Mysterious Blast 

The Israeli-owned cargo ship, Helios Ray, sits docked in port after arriving earlier in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday,…
VOA News on Iran

Internet Disruption Reported in Southeast Iran Amid Unrest

Iranian technicians monitor data flow in the control room of an internet service provider in Tehran, February 15, 2011
Middle East

'Be Careful': Biden Warns Iran After Striking Tehran-Backed Militias in Syria

In an image taken through scaffolding, President Joe Biden speaks during a trip to Housten, Texas, Feb. 26, 2021.