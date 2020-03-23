Athletic Housing in Indonesia Turned into Emergency Coronavirus Hospital

The Indonesian government’s Special Task Force for Covid-19 said that four high rise buildings at the Kemayoran athletic village in Jakarta have been refurbished and are ready for use for coronavirus patients.

The head of Information and Communications for the National Disaster Mitigation (BNPB) agency, Agus Wibowo, said the emergency hospital will be operated by the Jakarta Military Garrison Command. All volunteers who have registered to take part in this operation will also be housed in the emergency hospital complex.

“All the doctors are from the military. Now everybody is in place and ready to work on Monday,” Agus told VOA. He said the patients that will be brought to this hospital are those who have been tested by the government.

Agus hoped that local governments could emulate this example.

Erick Tohir, the minister for government-owned businesses said his agency will provide all the necessities for the emergency hospital, such as medical equipment, medicines, masks and protective clothing, as well as a telecommunications network.