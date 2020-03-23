Coronavirus Outbreak

Athletic Housing in Indonesia Turned into Emergency Coronavirus Hospital

By Sasmito Madrim
March 23, 2020 03:03 AM
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo takes a look at the emergency hospital handling of COVID-19 in Kemayoran Athletes Village,…
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo takes a look at the emergency hospital handling of COVID-19 in Kemayoran Athletes Village, to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia March 23, 2020

The Indonesian government’s Special Task Force for Covid-19 said that four high rise buildings at the Kemayoran athletic village in Jakarta have been refurbished and are ready for use for coronavirus patients. 

The head of Information and Communications for the National Disaster Mitigation (BNPB) agency, Agus Wibowo, said the emergency hospital will be operated by the Jakarta Military Garrison Command. All volunteers who have registered to take part in this operation will also be housed in the emergency hospital complex. 

“All the doctors are from the military. Now everybody is in place and ready to work on Monday,” Agus told VOA. He said the patients that will be brought to this hospital are those who have been tested by the government.  

Agus hoped that local governments could emulate this example. 

Erick Tohir, the minister for government-owned businesses said his agency will provide all the necessities for the emergency hospital, such as medical equipment, medicines, masks and protective clothing, as well as a telecommunications network. 

Related Stories

A woman wearing a protective mask walks at a mosque following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 16,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Muslim Group Agrees to Disperse Mass Gathering in Indonesia
Tablighi Jamaat missionary organization to end 5-day event that had attracted more than 8,000
Default Author Profile
By Eva Mazrieva
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 02:33
Default Author Profile
Written By
Sasmito Madrim

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Athletic Housing in Indonesia Turned into Emergency Coronavirus Hospital

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo takes a look at the emergency hospital handling of COVID-19 in Kemayoran Athletes Village,…
Arts & Culture

Japanese PM Raises Possibility of Postponing 2020 Tokyo Olympics

FILE PHOTO : International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach walks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during…
Coronavirus Outbreak

India Locks Down 75 Districts To Contain COVID-19

Indian students returning from Uttar Pradesh amid Coronavirus concerns walk after arriving at a railway station in Jammu, India…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Says US Government Will Cover Cost of National Guard Activation

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak

New York City Becomes ‘New Epicenter’ of COVID-19

People walk around Washington square park as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in New York, U.S., March 22, 2020.