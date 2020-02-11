Coronavirus Outbreak

US Health Officials Press China to Accept American Experts to Help with Coronavirus

By Eunjung Cho
February 11, 2020 04:58 PM
A passenger wearing a full-body protective suit catches the eyes of others as they walk out from the Beijing railway station in…
A passenger wearing a full-body protective suit catches the eyes of others as they walk out from the Beijing railway station in Beijing, Feb. 11, 2020.

WASHINGTON - U.S. health officials again pressed China to accept U.S. expert help to work on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The World Health Organization sent an advance team of international experts to China on Monday, but it is not yet known if Americans were part of that group. The WHO did not respond to VOA's question about the make up of the team.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Feb. 11, 2020. (Eunjung Cho/VOA Mandarin Service)

Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters Tuesday at the National Press Club in Washington that “CDC has provided names for the WHO team and we’re usually part of WHO teams.”

Schuchat emphasized American epidemiologists, virologists, infection control experts, quarantine experts “have a lot to offer,” and that it can be very helpful for China to have outside experts in the midst of an epidemic.

American experts are expected to learn more about the disease as they fight it.

“It is very critical right now for us to understand all the different routes of transmission, the full severity, which can help us with our models of what the impact may be, if this spreads to many countries,” said Schuchat.

Since early January, the U.S. has been offering to send experts to China to help with the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on January 6 first offered to send an American team, and on January 27, the Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar reiterated the offer to his Chinese counterpart Dr. Ma Xiaowei.

Medical workers in protective suits attend to novel coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Feb. 6, 2020. (Credit: China Daily)

After WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus secured Chinese President Xi Jinping’s agreement to accept an international team of experts during their meeting on January 28, U.S. officials moved to incorporate the American group of experts to the WHO mission to China.

“My understanding is that in the latest discussions there’s been receptivity [on the part of China],” said Schuchat.

Dr. Daniel Chertow, head of Emerging Pathogens Section at the National Institute of Health, also stressed the need to send American experts to China at a coronavirus conference at the Hudson Institute Monday.

“We certainly would like our experts to be present and to be part of what’s happening on the ground to answer some of the really important fundamental questions,” said Chertow. He mentioned the fatality rate and asymptomatic spread as areas that need further research.

Chertow also pointed out the U.S. and China could coordinate developing vaccines and therapeutics “rather than have duplicative efforts.”

American health experts also urged China to tap into America’s expertise in controlling epidemics.

Lawrence Gostin, a public health law professor at Georgetown University and Director of the WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, told VOA Mandarin Service that China should invite U.S. CDC experts and give them full access.

Gostin noted, “I would call in a significant contingent of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, U.S. CDC and other very experienced epidemic fighters. I would have them in force on the ground with full access to all information, independently verifying information so that there were true international partners with China working on this outbreak.”

Meanwhile, the first group of Americans evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus, are expected to be released Tuesday following quarantine.

American evacuees from the coronavirus outbreak in China board a bus after arriving by flight to Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, Feb. 7, 2020.

Schuchat at the NPC briefing said “today is the 14th day of the quarantine of individuals who were on the first charter flight returning from Wuhan province, they’re currently being assessed to make sure they remain symptom-free and then we hope that they’ll be released to travel to their home today.”

Schuchat explained the 195 people who arrived in the U.S. on January 29 have been monitored closely during the two weeks and have not come down with the virus. The group, mostly U.S. State Department employees and their families, were evacuated from Wuhan aboard a U.S. government-chartered cargo jet and flown to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County east of Los Angeles.

Also on Tuesday, the 13th case of coronavirus in the U.S. was confirmed in California in a person under quarantine after returning from Wuhan.

But Schuchat stressed U.S.’s containment strategy has been successful so far. She explained the 13 individuals in the U.S. had very mild symptoms and that there’s not been widespread transmission as 11 of them traveled to the Hubei province and two others had household contact with one of the cases. 

Calla Yu of VOA's Mandarin Service contributed to this story.

 

Related Stories

Medical workers in protective suits receive a patient at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital to receive patients with mild symptoms of the coronavirus, in Wuhan, China Feb. 5, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
China Struggles to Cope with Surging Numbers of Infected Coronavirus Patients
Latest figures show 30% of infected patients are medical professionals — an alarming rate that suggests medical system treating over 30,000 patients may be collapsing
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 08:30
Journalists wearing face masks look at a government statement prior to a press conference about the coronavirus outbreak, in Beijing, China, Jan. 26, 2020. Meanwhile, citizen journalists are challenging the official narrative with their own reporting.
Press Freedom
Virus Storytellers Challenge China's Official Narrative
Citizen journalists with smart phones and social media accounts are telling stories about the virus outbreak in China in their own words
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 15:21
A personnel wearing protective suit waits near a block's entrance at the Cheung Hong Estate, a public housing estate during…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 1,000
Chinese President Xi calls for 'more decisive measures' to contain the outbreak, as state medial report top two health officials in epicenter of Hubei province have been sacked
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/10/2020 - 07:11
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2020 file photo, a man wears a face mask as he stands along the waterfront in Wuhan in central China's…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Embassy: First US Citizen Dies of Coronavirus in Wuhan
The American Embassy in Beijing said a 60-year-old American citizen died Feb. 6, in Wuhan, China
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 02/08/2020 - 00:57
Eunjung Cho
Written By
Eunjung Cho

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

US Health Officials Press China to Accept American Experts to Help with Coronavirus

A passenger wearing a full-body protective suit catches the eyes of others as they walk out from the Beijing railway station in…
Press Freedom

Virus Storytellers Challenge China's Official Narrative

Journalists wearing face masks look at a government statement prior to a press conference about the coronavirus outbreak, in Beijing, China, Jan. 26, 2020. Meanwhile, citizen journalists are challenging the official narrative with their own reporting.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Intel, Vivo Latest to Drop Out of Tech Show Over Virus Fears

People walk past posters announcing the Mobile World Congress 2020 in a conference venue in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 11,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

UN Meeting Ponders Fast-Track Drugs, Vaccines for New Virus

French lab scientist is silhouetted working in a lab at Pasteur Institute in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Scientists at the…
Coronavirus Outbreak

China Struggles to Cope with Surging Numbers of Infected Coronavirus Patients

Medical workers in protective suits receive a patient at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital to receive patients with mild symptoms of the coronavirus, in Wuhan, China Feb. 5, 2020.