EU Targets Cutting Emissions 55% by 2030

By VOA News
April 21, 2021 04:17 AM
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, April 20, 2021.

The European Union announced Wednesday a provisional agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the 27-member bloc by 55% by 2030. 

The 2030 target is part of a larger goal of getting the EU to be carbon-neutral by 2050. 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement puts the EU “on a green path for a generation.” 

“It is our binding pledge to our children and grandchildren,” she added. 

EU member states must approve the deal before it becomes official. 

Wednesday’s agreement comes ahead of the start of a two-day virtual summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden for world leaders to discuss ways to combat climate change. 

