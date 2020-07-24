Science & Health

Siberian Heat Wave: Wildfires Rage in Arctic, Sea Ice Melts

By Associated Press
July 24, 2020 12:33 PM
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Picture taken July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko…
FILE - An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, in Siberia, Russia July 17, 2020. (Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via Reuters)

GENEVA - The U.N. weather agency warned Friday that average temperatures in Siberia were 10 degrees Celsius (18 Fahrenheit) above average last month, a spate of exceptional heat that has fanned devastating fires in the Arctic Circle and contributed to a rapid depletion in ice sea off Russia's Arctic coast. 

"The Arctic is heating more than twice as fast as the global average, impacting local populations and ecosystems and with global repercussions," World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement Friday. 

He noted that Earth's poles influence weather conditions far away, where hundreds of millions of people live. 

WMO previously cited a reading of 38 Celsius in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk on June 20, which the agency has been seeking to verify as a possible record-high temperature in the Arctic Circle. It comes as fires have swept through the region, with satellite imagery showing the breadth of the area surface.  

The agency says the extended heat is linked to a large "blocking pressure system" and northward swing of the jet stream that has injected warm air into the region. But WMO also pointed to a recent study by top climate scientists who found that such a rise in heat would have been nearly impossible without human-caused climate change.  

WMO said information collected by the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center and the U.S. National Ice Center showed the Siberian heat wave had "accelerated the ice retreat along the Arctic Russian coast, in particular since late June, leading to very low sea ice extent in the Laptev and Barents Seas." 
 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, large icebergs float away as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland. Rising…
Science & Health
Tie for Warmest 12-Month Period Globally as Siberia Sizzles
Earth's average surface temperature for July 2019-June 2020 was 1.3C above pre-industrial levels, the standard benchmark for global warming
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 07/07/2020 - 21:27
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 27, 2020 file photo, a boy stands on the shore of the Ganges River during a hot summer day in…
Science & Health
Heat Wave Shatters Record in Siberian Town
Thermometer hit 38 degrees Celsius in Verkhoyansk, just north of Arctic Circle
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 06/21/2020 - 23:45
AP logo
By
Associated Press
Science & Health

Siberian Heat Wave: Wildfires Rage in Arctic, Sea Ice Melts

An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Picture taken July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko…
Europe

Britain PM Calls Anti-Vaccination Activists 'Nuts'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Tollgate Medical Centre in Beckton, London, Britain July 24, 2020. Jeremy…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Silent Spread of Virus Keeps Scientists Grasping for Clues

FILE - Spectators, some with face masks, watch soccer match in Le Havre, western France, July 12, 2020.
VOA News on China

China Launches First Independent Mission to Mars

A security guard adjusts his mask near an exhibition of rovers and bio-domes on Mars in Beijing Thursday, July 23, 2020. China…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US to Provide $5 Billion to Fight Coronavirus in Nation’s Nursing Homes

An employee wearing a glove cleans shopping carts at Walmart, July 22, 2020 in Burbank, California. - The country's most…