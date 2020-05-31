Science & Health

US Astronauts Dock SpaceX Capsule at International Space Station 

By VOA News
Updated May 31, 2020 10:30 AM
SpaceX crew
NASA astronauts Doug Hurley (foreground) and Bob Behnken call down to mission controllers for a report on their second flight day aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon. (Credit: NASA TV)

U.S. astronauts Douglas Hurley and Bob Behnken docked SpaceX’s newly designed Crew Dragon capsule at the International Space Station on Sunday. 

NASA, SpaceX Make History With Successful ISS Docking

Hurley, 53, and Behnken, 49, both former military test pilots who joined NASA in 2000, lifted off into space at 3:22 p.m. EDT, Saturday afternoon, from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

It was the first spaceflight on a private rocket, nearly a decade after the last launch of astronauts from American territory.

“Let’s light this candle,” commander Hurley said before liftoff, words used by Alan Shepard on America's first human spaceflight, in 1961.

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations…
Meet NASA Astronauts Taking America Back to Space from US Soil
A SpaceX rocket will carry a Dragon capsule with astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station

The California-based SpaceX is owned by its founder, billionaire Elon Musk.

"I'm really quite overcome with emotion," Musk said. "It's been 18 years working towards this goal. "This is hopefully the first step on a journey towards civilization on Mars," the SpaceX founder said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence flew to Florida for the launch, the second time this week. They were joined by more than 3 million viewers online, according to NASA’s count, and more spectators who lined beaches and roads nearby to witness the launch.

“I’m so proud of the people at NASA, all the people that worked together, public and private. When you see a sight like that it’s incredible,” Trump said after liftoff.

At a rally held a short time later at NASA's massive 525-foot-high Vehicle Assembly Building, the president added his congratulations and an update on the astronauts.

The SpaceX Falcon 9, with the Dragon capsule on top of the rocket, is raised onto Launch Pad 39-A, May 26, 2020.
Launch Marks New Era in US Space Travel - But With a Twist
Space X is the first of several private companies in the new 'space race' to regularly launch passengers commercially into Earth orbit

“Today, as we gather in this special place to celebrate not only the launch of a new spacecraft but also our nation's triumphant bold and triumphant return to the stars,” he said. “It’s a special day. Moments ago, the world bore witness to the flight of the first new manned U.S. spacecraft in nearly 40 years since the space shuttle launched in 1981 — a long time ago. I am thrilled to announce that the SpaceX Dragon capsule has successfully reached low Earth orbit and that our astronauts are safe and sound.” 

The vice president commended Musk for a “job well done.”

Pence said that as the nation deals with the coronavirus and the racial strife, "I believe with all my heart that millions of Americans today will find the same inspiration and unity of purpose that we found in those days in the 1960s” during Apollo.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said it was a "great day" for NASA and SpaceX and an "important milestone for the nation."

Bridenstine cautioned, however, saying “we're not celebrating yet. We will celebrate when they're home safely."

The first launch attempt scheduled for last Wednesday was postponed because of stormy weather in the vicinity of the Kennedy Space Center in the southeastern state of Florida.

Astronauts were last launched into space from the U.S. in 2011, when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, retired its space shuttle fleet, forcing the U.S. to rely on partnerships with Russia’s space agency to carry U.S. astronauts to the orbiting ISS, 402 kilometers above earth.

VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Asia Today: India Reports over 8,000 New Virus Cases 

Hospital staff carry the body of a person who died of COVID-19 to a morgue in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2020.
USA

FEMA Predicts Above-Average Year for Hurricanes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11:40 UTC and provided by THE National Oceanic and Atmospheric…
Science & Health

US Astronauts Dock SpaceX Capsule at International Space Station 

SpaceX crew
Science & Health

'No Decision' on Next Launch Attempt for SpaceX-NASA Mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - MAY 29: The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft attached is seen on launch pad 39A…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mitch McConnell Stresses Need to Wear Face Masks in Public

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., wears a face mask used to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as…