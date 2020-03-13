Silicon Valley & Technology

Pentagon Reconsiders Microsoft Contract After Amazon Protest

By Associated Press
March 13, 2020 05:57 PM
The Microsoft logo is shown in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2017.
FILE - The Microsoft logo is shown in Los Angeles, California, June 13, 2017.

The Pentagon is reconsidering its awarding of a major cloud computing contract to Microsoft after rival tech giant Amazon protested what it called a flawed bidding process.

U.S. government lawyers said in a court filing this week that the Defense Department "wishes to reconsider its award decision" and take another look at how it evaluated technical aspects of the companies' proposals to run the $10 billion computing project.

The filing doesn't address Amazon's broader argument that the bidding was improperly influenced by President Donald Trump's dislike of Amazon and its CEO, Jeff Bezos. Bezos owns The Washington Post, a news outlet with which Trump has often clashed.

Amazon Web Services is a market leader in providing cloud computing services and had long been considered a leading candidate to run the Pentagon's Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure project, known as JEDI. The project will store and process vast amounts of classified data, allowing the U.S. military to improve communications with soldiers on the battlefield and use artificial intelligence to speed up its war planning and fighting capabilities.

Amazon sued the Pentagon after Microsoft won the contract in October. Work on the project has been halted as the lawsuit proceeds.

The judge who is presiding over the bid protest in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims said earlier this month that Amazon's challenge likely had merit on some technical grounds involving pricing.

The Pentagon is asking her for 120 days to reconsider "certain aspects" of its decision. Amazon said in a statement it is pleased the government is taking correction action if it "fully insulates the re-evaluation from political influence and corrects the many issues affecting the initial flawed award."

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said one possible outcome is that the Pentagon could end up splitting the award between Microsoft and Amazon, or with other vendors. That would move the project forward and get it out of the courts, he said.
 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon says President Donald…
Silicon Valley & Technology
US Court Halts Pentagon Work with Microsoft on Cloud Contract
Federal Judge approves Amazon’s request and halts Microsoft’s work on the JEDI cloud contract
Default Author Profile
By Peyton Bigora
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 19:37
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon says President Donald…
Silicon Valley & Technology
Amazon Wants to Question Trump over Losing $10B Contract Bid
Amazon was considered an early front-runner for a project that Pentagon officials have described as critical to advancing the U.S. military's technological advantage over adversaries
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:04
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, July 27, 2018.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Amazon Sues Pentagon Over $10 Billion Contract Awarded to Microsoft
Amazon had been widely expected to receive the digital modernization contract; the company has previously said that politics got in the way of a fair contracting process
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/22/2019 - 21:53
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press