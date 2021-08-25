South & Central Asia

Afghan Resistance Delegation Meets With Taliban in Charikar

By Ayesha Tanzeem, Tahir Khan
August 25, 2021 07:37 PM
Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces patrol along a road at the Rah-e Tang in Panjshir province on…
Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces patrol along a road at the Rah-e Tang in Panjshir province on August 25, 2021, following Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from Panjshir, the last bastion of resistance against the Taliban in Afghanistan, held talks Thursday with a Taliban delegation in Charikar, the capital of neighboring Parwan province, to try to find a peaceful solution to their conflict. 

Fahim Dashty, who is working closely in Panjshir with Ahmad Massoud, confirmed the meeting. Ahmad is the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, the esteemed guerilla leader of the Northern Alliance, who was assassinated in 2001. 

To go with US-attacks-911-anniversary-Afghanistan-Massoud,INTERVIEW by Aymeric VincenotThis undated photograph shows Afghan…
FILE - Afghan journalist Fahim Dashty speaks at his office in Kabul in this undated photograph. (Photo by STR/AFP)

"There were some of the former ministers, some of the formers MPs (members of Parliament), not only from Panjshir, but from other provinces, too," Dashty said, when describing the composition of their delegation.

A Taliban source also confirmed the meeting on condition of anonymity because he was not an official spokesman for the group. He told VOA the Taliban delegation was led by Maulvi Amir Khan Mottaqi.

Dashty said the delegation-level meeting was the outcome of earlier efforts.

"There was a Taliban delegation at least two times in the last week, and even before that, as well as now, back-channel messages were going back and forth," he said. "The outcome of these meetings, as well as those messages, was to send a delegation from Panjshir, from the resistance, to meet Taliban officials."

Dashty also said the Taliban had ceased blocking routes to Panjshir valley "after one or a maximum of two days," and that supplies of food and water were continuing as usual.

On August 24, Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president in the administration of self-exiled President Ashraf Ghani, tweeted that the Taliban had blocked food and fuel from coming into Panjshir. 

"The humanitarian situation is dire," Saleh tweeted. "Thousands of women & children have fled to mountains." 
 


Saleh also accused the Taliban of abducting and using women and children as "shields to move around or do house search(es)."

Meanwhile, senior Afghan leaders, including former President Hamid Karzai and the head of Afghanistan's reconciliation council, Abdullah Abdullah, continued to engage the Taliban, hoping for their own version of a peaceful solution.

"Dr. Abdullah spoke to Ahmad last night and encouraged him to form a delegation and to adopt a logical approach to reach an understanding," an official on Abdullah's team told VOA.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, accompanied by the old government's main peace envoy, Abdullah Abdullah, sits for talks with members of the Taliban delegation in this undated handout, Aug. 19, 2021.
FILE - Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, accompanied by the old government's main peace envoy, Abdullah Abdullah, sits for talks with members of the Taliban delegation in this undated handout.

The Taliban repeatedly have announced they want to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

A source told VOA that Karzai and Abdullah had proposed to take their talks with the Taliban and shift them to Doha from Kabul. A third leader, Hekmatyar, insisted on keeping the talks in Kabul. 

Due to its geography and demography, conquering Panjshir by force is considered extremely difficult. The Taliban could not conquer Panjshir during their last rule in the 1990s. Eventually, al-Qaida-linked suicide bombers posing as journalists killed Ahmed Shah Massoud in an attack.

Dashty called on the international community to pressure the Taliban into entering meaningful negotiations and allow the establishment of a representative and participatory government that would ensure social justice and protect the rights of all Afghans.

He repeated his vow that if war was imposed on them, they would fight not just for Panjshir but "to fight from Panjshir for the rest of Afghanistan." 
 

Related Stories

Anti-Taliban commanders walk on a road in Panjshir Valley, Afghanistan August 23, 2021. Aamaj News Agency via REUTERS THIS…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Taliban Targets Panjshir Valley as Resistance Leaders Remain Defiant  
The Taliban are dispatching hundreds of fighters to the Panjshir Valley, 150 kilometers north of the Afghan capital, Kabul, to try to stamp out an emerging resistance movement led by the son of a warlord who defied them the last time they ruled Afghanistan twenty years ago. 
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 08/23/2021 - 09:25 AM
Burqa clad Afghan women shop at a market area in Kabul on August 23, 2021 following the Taliban's military takeover of the…
South & Central Asia
Afghan Women Report Some Harassment as Taliban Promise Security
The Taliban want a male relative to accompany women outside the house and have removed some courses at the school, a teacher says
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Tue, 08/24/2021 - 03:38 PM
In front of a Taliban flag, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, center, speaks at his first news conference, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021.
South & Central Asia
Can Taliban Turn From Insurgency to Governing?
The Taliban may discover that retaking Afghanistan may prove an easier task than ruling it
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Tue, 08/24/2021 - 08:34 AM
Children accompanied by their families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait outside the terminal to board a bus after they…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
What We Know: Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan 
Latest developments following Taliban’s sweep into Kabul          
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/25/2021 - 03:04 AM
Ayesha Tanzeem
By
Ayesha Tanzeem
Pakistan-Afghanistan Bureau Chief
Default Author Profile
By
Tahir Khan

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

South & Central Asia

Afghan Resistance Delegation Meets With Taliban in Charikar

Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces patrol along a road at the Rah-e Tang in Panjshir province on…
South & Central Asia

Afghan Women's Rights Activists Fear Exclusion From Public Life

A group of women hold a street protest calling on the Taliban to protect their rights, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021 in…
South & Central Asia

US Lawmakers Push Biden to Evacuate USAGM Journalists, Families 

Hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 25, 2021.
South & Central Asia

Central Asia Wrestles With New Reality in Afghanistan

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 file photo, Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in Kunduz city, northern…
South & Central Asia

Afghan Girls Boarding School Temporarily Relocates to Rwanda

A girl writes on a sign welcoming people to the School of Leadership, Afghanistan (SOLA) in Kabul. (Source - Official site)