Indian Police Kill 4 Gang Rape Suspects 

By VOA News
December 06, 2019 02:05 AM
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party shout slogans during a protest against the alleged rape and killing of a 27-year-old woman, in Ahmedabad, India, Dec. 5, 2019.

Police in southern India have shot to death four men accused of raping and killing a 27-year-old veterinarian.

Police took the suspects to the crime scene Friday, where the men tried to escape.

All of the accused where killed in the fracas.

“It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died,” the veterinarian’s father said Friday. “I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this. My daughter’s soul must be at peace now.”

Still frame taken from Dec. 6, 2019, video shows policemen and officials standing at a spot where police shot to death four men suspected of raping a veterinary doctor, in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.

Outrage

Protests, outrage, calls for swift justice and even lynching have engulfed India over the alleged gang rape and murder in Hyderabad, in the state of Telangana.

The crime brought back memories of the gang rape of a young physiotherapy student seven years ago that turned the spotlight on sexual violence against women in India.

The veterinarian left her home one evening and her charred remains were found the next morning.

Authorities say she had talked with her sister to say she had a flat tire near a highway toll booth on the outskirts of the city and that a truck driver had stopped to help fix it.

Police say four men dragged her to an isolated spot near a motorway, where they allegedly took turns raping her. Authorities say the suspects later set her body on fire, wrapped it in a blanket and dumped it under a bridge, where it was found by a passer-by.

Laws tightened, little changed

India tightened laws in the aftermath of the 2012 gang rape of the physiotherapy student in New Delhi, doubling prison terms for rapists, but it appears to have done little to stem brutal sexual assaults of women.

According to the latest government figures, 33,658 cases were reported in 2017, an average of more than 90 incidents every day.

Women activists say the actual number is much higher because many cases are never reported.

People hold a placard during a candlelight vigil in support of women safety in Mumbai, India, Dec. 20, 2012.
Indian Court Upholds Death Penalty for 2012 Gang Rape
India's Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking to overturn the death penalty handed out to three men convicted of the 2012 gang rape and murder of a physiotherapy student. The horrific crime sent shock waves through the nation and turned the spotlight on violence against women in India. A three-member bench of the Supreme Court said Monday there were no grounds for a review of an order delivered last year in which it upheld the death sentence.
By VOA News
Mon, 07/09/2018 - 07:05
A group of women stage a protest in Iranshahr, Iran, June 19, 2018, to call on authorities to prosecute those responsible for an alleged recent wave of gang rapes in the southeastern city.
Iran Confirms 1 Victim in Alleged Gang Rapes in Southeast
An Iranian official said authorities investigating accusations of recent mass abductions and rapes of women in southeastern Iran have confirmed that at least one complainant was raped. In an interview with Iran’s state-run news agency ISNA published Wednesday, Sistan Baluchistan province judiciary chief Ebrahim Hamidi said one of three women who have filed complaints about being raped in the city of Iranshahr has been confirmed as a rape victim by medical examiners…
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Wed, 06/20/2018 - 21:21
FILE - Indian women participate in a candle light vigil at a bus stop where the victim of a 2012 deadly gang rape had boarded the bus on what would become her final journey, in New Delhi, India, Dec. 16, 2014.
5 Years After Fatal Gang Rape in India, Sexual Violence Continues
Five years after the fatal gang rape of a 23-year-old physical therapy student in the Indian capital turned the focus to violence against women, small groups turned out in New Delhi and several other cities on Saturday to highlight the need for safety for women in public spaces.   The “Meet to Sleep” movement, under which women took a short nap at a park, is one of several campaigns that have emerged in the wake of massive protests that rocked India after…
By Anjana Pasricha
Sat, 12/16/2017 - 10:00
Indian Student Gang Raped by Same Men Who Attacked Her 3 Years Earlier
An Indian student has been gang raped by the same group of men who raped her three years ago, an officer said Monday. The Dalit low-caste girl is currently recovering in a hospital in the northern state of Haryana after being raped by five men last week. Police have accused the five of abducting the 21-year-old student from outside her university, drugging her, and raping her in a car before leaving her unconscious in the bushes where she was found by a passerby…
By VOA News
Mon, 07/18/2016 - 05:29
VOA News

