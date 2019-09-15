South & Central Asia

Mob Vandalizes Hindu Temples in Pakistan Over Blasphemy Charges

By Ayaz Gul
September 15, 2019 03:27 PM
Map showing the location of Lahore, Pakistan and Islamabad
Map showing the location of Lahore, Pakistan and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - An angry mob in southern Pakistan has vandalized several Hindu temples and property over allegations a local school principal belonging to the minority community had committed blasphemy.

Police said Sunday the riots in Ghotki in the province of Sindh broke out the previous day and quickly spread across the entire city, with an estimated 40% Hindu population, and surrounding towns.

Residents and the community leaders confirmed protesters had stormed three temples, vandalizing statues and other sacred material inside the places of worship.

They also assaulted and destroyed multiple houses belonging Hindus, including the school being run by the alleged blasphemer, prompting the district administration to call in paramilitary forces to assist in bringing the situation under control. Ghotki was completely closed Sunday amid tensions and fears of more protests.

Area police confirmed Sunday they have arrested the school principal and an investigation was underway into the accusations he made derogatory remarks regarding the Prophet Muhammad.

Videos shared via social media showed stick-wielding angry mobs roaming the streets and destroying infrastructure.

The non-governmental Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also shared a video of the violent protests , denouncing them and demanding authorities quickly take action to ensure safety of the Hindu community.

“The video circulated earlier is chilling: mob violence against a member of a religious minority is barbaric, unacceptable,” the commission said.

A prominent Hindu rights activist in Pakistan, Kapil Dev, said Hindus living in Ghotki are under siege and posed the question "Aren't We Pakistani."

Insulting Islam and the prophet is an extremely sensitive issue in Pakistan where mere allegations of blasphemy have led to mob lynching of suspects.

The country’s laws carry a compulsory death sentence for anyone found guilty of blasphemy, though critics say the laws are often used to settle personal feuds and persecute Pakistani religious minorities.

Related Stories

FILE - A Pakistani army soldier stands guard at a border post in Ghulam Khan, North Waziristan, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Jan. 27, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Militant Fire From Across Afghan Border Kills 4 Pakistani Soldiers
Pakistani troops are often targeted while constructing a fence along the border with Afghanistan
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
Sat, 09/14/2019 - 08:31
A Pakistani Kashmiri youth holds Pakistani and Kashmiri flags as he walks past a banner featuring a photograph of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, left, during a rally in Muzaffarabad, Sept. 13, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Indian Actions in Kashmir Will Foster Extremism, Pakistan's PM Warns
Imran Khan's comments come one month after India revoked the special status of Kashmir, which is claimed by India and Pakistan
Default Author Profile
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Fri, 09/13/2019 - 16:46
Indian policemen detain Kashmiri Shiite Muslims as they shout pro-freedom slogans after they made an attempt to take out a religious procession during restrictions in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Authorities in Indian…
Extremism Watch
Pakistani Official: Kashmir Issue Forced Troop Pullback From Afghan Border
Renewed tensions with India have made Pakistan move some troops from border region with Afghanistan to Indian Line of Control, leaving fewer resources to contain cross-border infiltration of militants along Afghanistan-Pakistan border, army official says
Default Author Profile
By Nafisa Hoodbhoy
Tue, 09/10/2019 - 22:46
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ayaz Gul

The Worth of a Girl