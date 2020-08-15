Modi: India Has 3 COVID Trials Underway

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech Saturday, said the South Asian nation has three COVID-19 trials underway.

Modi, speaking at Delhi’s historic 17th century Red Fort, said India is ready to mass-produce the vaccines when the scientists give the OK.

“Along with mass production,” he said, “the roadmap for distribution of vaccine to every single Indian in the least possible time is also ready.”

In addition, Modi announced the launching of a National Digital Health Mission that creates a health ID for each of India’s more than 1 billion people, designed to keep track of every individual’s health tests, medications, diagnoses, and more.

Without naming them, Modi also issued a warning to India’s neighbors, China and Pakistan, countries with which India shares disputed borders.

"Anyone who has cast an eye on the country's sovereignty, the country's army has answered them in their own language," he said. "India's integrity is supreme for us.”