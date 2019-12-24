South & Central Asia

Nepal Arrests 122 Chinese Nationals on Suspected Financial Crimes

By VOA News
December 24, 2019 09:09 AM
Detained Chinese people cover their faces as they are taken to a court in Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec 24, 2019.
Authorities in Nepal have detained 122 Chinese nationals on suspicion of engaging in financial crimes.

A police spokesman says the suspects were rounded up Monday during a series of raids in the capital, Kathmandu, and taken to different detention centers.

The Chinese nationals are suspected of taking part in cyber theft.  Police say they are also investigating whether anyone in the group had violated immigration laws by overstaying their visas.  

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters at a news conference in Beijing that police from China and Nepal cooperated in the investigation, and insisted that China is willing to increase cooperation with Nepal on a variety of issues, including law enforcement.

 

